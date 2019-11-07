Insider Selling: First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells 3,778 Shares of Stock

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $164,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,411.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 1,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

