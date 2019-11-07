Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $422,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,464,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.10, a PEG ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,653,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 356,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 224,195 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 940,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 197,062 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.