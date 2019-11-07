Insider Selling: Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Sells £3,600,000 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Philip Heffer sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total value of £3,600,000 ($4,704,037.63).

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $831.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 855 ($11.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,011.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 981.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.90).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

