Insider Selling: Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Major Shareholder Sells 37,600 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 37,600 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,637,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luzich Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 7,633 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $10,609.87.

On Friday, October 25th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 228 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $303.24.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 10,080 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $12,902.40.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Luzich Partners Llc sold 7,314 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $10,020.18.

On Monday, October 21st, Luzich Partners Llc sold 423 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $579.51.

On Friday, October 18th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 94 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $128.78.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 1,069 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $1,475.22.

On Monday, October 14th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 595 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $815.15.

On Monday, September 30th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 1,500 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $1,995.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Luzich Partners Llc sold 43 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $58.05.

Shares of Innodata stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Innodata Inc has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

