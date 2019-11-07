Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Sells $216,917.28 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,594,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,692,000 after buying an additional 2,274,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,890,000 after buying an additional 79,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 77.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,229,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,840,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,998,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,740,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

