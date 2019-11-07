Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.69. 325,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $86.44.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,711 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,505,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,163,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.