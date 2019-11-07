Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Director Sells 1,818 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $359,764.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PH opened at $199.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.29. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,642,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,314,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after buying an additional 622,437 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,529,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,638,000 after buying an additional 1,260,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,570.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,251,000 after buying an additional 2,124,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

