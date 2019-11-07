Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $748,400.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295,781 shares in the company, valued at $321,496,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $697,400.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $639,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $586,400.00.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSMT. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,786,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 12.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,316,000 after purchasing an additional 427,907 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $14,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 38.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $7,316,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

