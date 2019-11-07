Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Paul Cornett sold 1,500 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,197 shares in the company, valued at $253,778.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.73 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.