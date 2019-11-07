Insider Selling: Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $3,369,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $3,334,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Jeffrey Greenberg sold 60,000 shares of Skechers USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

SKX stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 200,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 102.7% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 29.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 71.3% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

