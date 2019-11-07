Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Lowered to $128.00 at SunTrust Banks

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “accumulate” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 87.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NSP stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Insperity has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $311,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at $72,950,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $248,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,079 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Insperity by 8.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 99,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Insperity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 64.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

