Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $71.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBP. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $118,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,160 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $8,511,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $4,888,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

