Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Insulet stock opened at $159.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,199.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $806,124. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

