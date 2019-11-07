Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,176 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.10% of Intel worth $227,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.12. 1,281,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,157,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

