Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $131.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 534.42% and a negative net margin of 143.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 5,207 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $314,086.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,448.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $808,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,453 shares of company stock worth $104,685. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after purchasing an additional 295,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,979,000 after purchasing an additional 191,132 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,766,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

