International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.84. 8,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,104. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Societe Generale began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.36.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,786 shares of company stock valued at $330,449. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

