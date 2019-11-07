International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $126.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFF. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $133.42. 655,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.83. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $110,513.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 129,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 298,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

