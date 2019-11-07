Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,621% compared to the average daily volume of 305 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In related news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 751.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 422.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.