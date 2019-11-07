Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,922% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $40.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.30 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,946,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,252 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,244,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,952,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,507,000 after acquiring an additional 787,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after acquiring an additional 265,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 444,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 62,392 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

