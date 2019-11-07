IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $181.10 to $168.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $148.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

