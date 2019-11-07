IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IQE from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

IQEPF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

