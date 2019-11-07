IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CLSA

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

IQ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.80 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 793,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,110. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in IQIYI by 415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IQIYI by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQIYI by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

