iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises about 23.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 7.20% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $73,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.15. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,609. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

