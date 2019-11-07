iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $51,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,366,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 72,298 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,043 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

