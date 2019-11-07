iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83, 101 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 31.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

