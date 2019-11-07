iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.64

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.64 and last traded at $68.56, with a volume of 903270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,978,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after buying an additional 1,275,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,895,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.