iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is NTV Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 42,065,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,883,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

