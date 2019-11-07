iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF makes up 9.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.52. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $71.54.

