iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.80

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.80 and last traded at $137.76, with a volume of 2107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

