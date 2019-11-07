iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $229.76. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,556. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $231.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.57.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.