iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average of $158.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.89 and a 52-week high of $167.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.