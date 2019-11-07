iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.91 and last traded at $48.94, approximately 1,478 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.