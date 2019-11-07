Isoenergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Down 1.1%

Isoenergy Ltd (CVE:ISO)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 64,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and a PE ratio of -13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51.

About Isoenergy (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

