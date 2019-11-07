J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 420.8% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 67.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,395.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,987 shares of company stock valued at $220,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

