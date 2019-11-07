J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 10,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,810. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

