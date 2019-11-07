Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,784.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,392,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,410. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $39.17. 11,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Jabil has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.