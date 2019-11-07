Jackson Financial Management Grows Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Jackson Financial Management lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF makes up about 4.2% of Jackson Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Financial Management owned about 0.91% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 1,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.