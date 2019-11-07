James F. Gardunio Sells 3,162 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.