James Hambro & Partners Acquires Shares of 5,700 Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 125,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 903,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,663,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,948,000 after purchasing an additional 122,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.25. 2,459,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.