James Hambro & Partners Buys Shares of 235,549 United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 235,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,161,000. United Technologies accounts for approximately 6.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,336 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,297 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.72. 2,132,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,030. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

