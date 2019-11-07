James Hambro & Partners Purchases Shares of 14,200 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after acquiring an additional 384,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.7% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after acquiring an additional 484,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,355,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,626,449 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,849,000 after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.80. 39,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $158.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,380.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.48.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

