Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

NYSE:SPG opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $191.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.25%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

