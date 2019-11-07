Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.53.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, major shareholder Robert Hamwee purchased 22,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $757,519.44. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $124,729.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 444,298 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,311 in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

