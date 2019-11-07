Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985,980 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,624,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.99 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

