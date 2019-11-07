Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

