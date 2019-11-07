Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 208.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after purchasing an additional 350,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,918,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,471,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,144,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,438,000 after buying an additional 161,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,676,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period.

FRC opened at $109.60 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $111.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

