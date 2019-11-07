Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Receives $25.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

JHG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 878,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

