Jarvis Securities Plc (JIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JIM opened at GBX 484.80 ($6.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 477.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 465.06. The company has a market cap of $53.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. Jarvis Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 427.63 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 520 ($6.79).

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.