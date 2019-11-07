Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY19 guidance to $15.50-16.15 EPS.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $125.96. 618,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,031. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $113.52 and a 1-year high of $154.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $600,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,597 shares of company stock worth $764,057. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

