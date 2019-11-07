Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%.

KPTI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,400 in the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 369,590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,552,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,946,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

